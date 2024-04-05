IRS Requests Information on Follow-On Long Term Integration Support Contract

The Internal Revenue Service has begun seeking information on potential industry sources capable of providing professional and management support services and subject matter expertise in support of the Individual Masterfile Modernization program.

A notice posted Thursday on SAM.gov states that the follow-on Long Term Integration Support 4 contract vehicle will cover planning, program technical solutions analysis and specifications, program strategy and analysis, project definition and oversight support and analysis support services.

The selected contractors will propose ideas or best practices related to the program’s four main goals: maintain operational effectiveness and high-level customer service; strengthen the security posture of IMF Modernization systems; enhance oversight and accountability for IMF tools and reduce operational costs; and use vendor-driven and vendor-built model to deliver select IMF components.

Deloitte is the incumbent contractor of the predecessor LTIS contract valued at $391.8 million, which will expire on Nov. 30.

Interested parties have until April 18 to respond to the request for information.