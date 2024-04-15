GovCon Index Dropped for 2nd Consecutive Week

Executive Mosaic’s GovCon Index dropped by 2.42% last week, closing with an average of $4,780.55.

GovCon Index is an aggregate index that tracks data from 30 key government contracting companies in real time. Users can leverage this information to make their own assessments of how each organization is performing and evaluate the overall financial state of the GovCon industry.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (+ 2.25%), Mercury Systems (+1.15%) and Northrop Grumman (+0.35%) were the only three companies tracked by GovCon Index that rose last week.

Though GovCon Index began the week with slight gains, it decreased by 1.09% on Tuesday and slipped further on Wednesday. A small rise on Thursday pointed to a potential rebound, but on Friday, the GovCon Index fell once again.