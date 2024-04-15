FY2025 Update to Strategic Management Plan Includes Performance Metrics for Military Departments

The Department of Defense has released the updated version of the Fiscal Years 2022 – 2026 DoD Strategic Management Plan, with approval from Deputy Secretary of Defense and 2024 Wash100 winner Kathleen Hicks.

The DOD said Friday that the SMP serves as its framework for the management of its goals under the 2022 National Defense Strategy and is updated yearly to report progress on near-term and long-term objectives.

The SMP update for fiscal year 2025 focuses on five strategic priorities: workforce cultivation; the transformation of the foundation of the future force; making correct investments in technology; defense ecosystem resilience; and addressing institutional management priorities.

Unique to the FY2025 are the outcome-driven performance goals and measures for military departments. The purpose of these measures are to ensure accurate representation of the contribution of the military departments to strategic priorities and objectives.