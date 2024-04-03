DOD’s Randy Resnick & SAIC’s Vincent DiFronzo Receive GovCon’s Most Coveted Laurel—the Wash100 Award

Executive Mosaic publications today singled out the achievements of the Department of Defense’s Randy Resnick and SAIC’s Vincent DiFronzo in light of their 2024 Wash100 Award wins.

Wash100 Award winners are the MVPs of government contracting — these accomplished executives hail from both industry and government but can always be found helping to steer the massive ship that encompasses this market. Recipients include C-suite executives, military generals, technologists and more who evince exemplary leadership, innovation, vision and reliability.

Resnick is a first-time winner who netted the award due to his institution-rousing cybersecurity efforts, with a particular focus on zero trust (he serves as director of the Zero Trust Portfolio Management Office at the Pentagon). Wash100 founder Jim Garrettson said Resnick “is a strong leader with deep cyber expertise, and he’s been instrumental in architecting and shaping zero trust within the department. And, as a speaker at previous Potomac Officers Club events, Randy has proven to be a willing participant in connecting with the GovCon community and speaking directly to industry executives to advance DOD missions.” Read Resnick’s full GovCon Wire profile here .

DiFronzo is also making his Wash100 debut this year and caught the attention of the voting body for his warfighter technology support as the executive vice president of the Air Force, combatant commands and DOD agency business unit, a position he earned as part of SAIC’s new CEO’s reorganization strategy last year. DiFronzo is additionally a powerhouse in the realm of workforce: he leads Executive Mosaic’s 4×24 DOD Group, a premier networking organization, and has championed paths to veteran employment. Peruse the exec’s impressive career in his ExecutiveBiz profile here .

