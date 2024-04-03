Digital Engineering, AI, Cloud, Open Integration Keys to Army Modernization, SAIC’s Josh Jackson Says

Artificial intelligence and multi-cloud environments can enhance digital engineering, a method that the U.S. Army is adopting to modernize its various capabilities, according to Science Applications International Corporation’s Josh Jackson.

Through automation, AI can hasten decision-making and development across the digital engineering process while the use of multiple clouds provides access to the best cloud computing capabilities without the risk of vendor lock-in, Jackson, the executive vice president of the Army business group at SAIC and a 2024 Wash100 winner, said in an opinion column DefenseScoop published Tuesday.

Also complementing digital engineering practices is the Army’s adoption of technology-agnostic open integration. As with multi-cloud environments, open integration helps the service avoid being tied to specific vendors and their proprietary solutions, Jackson explained.

Open integration promotes flexibility and choice while promoting innovation and competition among vendors, the SAIC executive said.

Army officials, government leaders and industry executives will discuss priorities, strategies and solutions to challenges at the Potomac Officers Club’s 9th Annual Army Summit, which will take place in June. Register now to be part of this important conversation!