Department of the Navy Releases Memo on Investment Horizons

The Department of the Navy has issued a memorandum to provide information on Investment Horizons, which the DON Chief Information Office will use to identify divestment opportunities and advance the adoption of new capabilities.

DON said Thursday Investment Horizons serve as an industry best practice that enables an organization to easily visualize its divestment and innovation strategy and strike a balance between investing in new capabilities and supporting existing ones.

“The shared view of capabilities across the systems lifecycle provided by Investment Horizons charts will also enable the research and acquisition communities to speed the transition of solutions that adhere to Modern Service Delivery Design Concepts (reference (a)) to enterprise services,” the memo reads.

According to the memo, Investment Horizons come in five phases for capabilities: evaluating, emerging, investing, extracting and retiring phases.

“Horizon 3 capabilities move into Horizon 2 as pilots for potential enterprise services when the technology maturity and prioritized impacts on mission outcomes,” the document states.

The DON CIO Chief Technology Officer will serve as the lead champion for Investment Horizons.

Best practices include using Investment Horizons to back rationalization and adoption of enterprise services and new technologies; reducing the need for other planning products by combining Investment Horizons charts with execution schedules to produce technology roadmaps; and providing quarterly updates of Investment Horizons to support resource allocation decisions.

Justin Fanelli, acting chief technology officer at DON, signed the memo on Wednesday.

