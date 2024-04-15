Hello, Guest.!
DARPA Solicits Proposals for Structures Uniquely Resolved to Guarantee Endurance Program

"DARPA Logo 2010", by DARPA, www.fett.darpa.mil, licensed under CC0

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has begun seeking proposals for a new program that aims to explore methods to predict the life of unique machine parts based directly on data captured during additive manufacturing.

A notice posted Friday on SAM.gov states that the Structures Uniquely Resolved to Guarantee Endurance, or SURGE, program seeks to develop and test model-based hardware life prediction methods that can be transferable across disparate materials, machines and geometries.

SURGE will converge existing process modeling, sensing technologies and microstructure-based fatigue life methods to predict the useful life of metallic parts produced using additive manufacturing during the production phase.

The program has a two-year Phase 1 base period and an option for a two-year Phase 2 effort. 

The selected contractors will develop and validate their methods during Phase 1 and apply developed methods to complex parts and demonstrate transferability in Phase 2.

Responses are due July 1.

