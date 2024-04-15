DARPA Solicits Proposals for Structures Uniquely Resolved to Guarantee Endurance Program

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has begun seeking proposals for a new program that aims to explore methods to predict the life of unique machine parts based directly on data captured during additive manufacturing.

A notice posted Friday on SAM.gov states that the Structures Uniquely Resolved to Guarantee Endurance, or SURGE, program seeks to develop and test model-based hardware life prediction methods that can be transferable across disparate materials, machines and geometries.

SURGE will converge existing process modeling, sensing technologies and microstructure-based fatigue life methods to predict the useful life of metallic parts produced using additive manufacturing during the production phase.

The program has a two-year Phase 1 base period and an option for a two-year Phase 2 effort.

The selected contractors will develop and validate their methods during Phase 1 and apply developed methods to complex parts and demonstrate transferability in Phase 2.

Responses are due July 1.