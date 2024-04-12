DARPA Selects 4 Companies to Create Technology for Increasing Critical Materials Price Transparency

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has selected four companies to develop technology designed to enhance price transparency in the critical materials market under the Open Price Exploration for National Security, or OPEN, program.

Exiger and S&P Global Commodity Insights have been selected for OPEN’s first technical area to create a prototype system for estimating critical material input costs, DARPA said Thursday.

S&P Global Commodity Insights will also join Charles River Analytics and GE Research in the second technical area to develop a prototype system to forecast supply and demand for critical commodities.

“The OPEN performers will apply their expertise in what drives critical materials markets. The technology they develop for accurate and unbiased price, supply, and demand predictions may enable better-informed decision-making by the U.S. government and investors, and boost resiliency in the face of supply chain upheaval,” said Jonathan Doyle, program manager in DARPA’s Strategic Technology Office.

DARPA launched the program in October 2023 in partnership with U.S. Geological Survey to develop technology designed to boost price transparency for critical materials producers and buyers.