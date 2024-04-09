DAF Senior Leaders Unveil 4 Organizational Changes to Air Force Materiel Command; Gen. Duke Richardson Quoted

Senior leaders at the Department of the Air Force announced plans to make four organizational changes to Air Force Materiel Command to improve military readiness and agility in a time of great power competition.

The first two changes are the creation of the Integrated Development Office to support integrated capability development planning and the establishment of the Air Force Information Dominance Systems Center to strengthen focus on capabilities such as cyber, electronic warfare and command, control, communications and battle management, the Air Force said Monday.

The other two organizational changes are redesignating the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center as the Air Force Air Dominance Systems Center and expanding the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center by making it the Air Force Nuclear Systems Center focused on advancing the strategic deterrent role of the nuclear mission.

“To be effective partners with the operational community in this process, AFMC must make changes in terms of how we work with operators to define requirements, and how we develop, deliver, and sustain weapons systems,” said AFMC Commander Gen. Duke Richardson.

“The changes we’re making are focused on how to organize acquisition-related functions, work in partnership with operational and DAF leadership to optimize technology transition, and integrate new product pipelines, all with an emphasis on maintaining technological superiority against a peer competitor. Getting requirements right is the key to any successful acquisition program,” added Richardson.