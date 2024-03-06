Vendors With AI, Case Processing Tools Urged to Participate in NextGen FOIA Tech Showcase 2.0

The Chief FOIA Officers Council’s technology committee is seeking vendors as it plans to hold a two-day event in May to demonstrate Freedom of Information Act technology platforms that could help federal agencies address existing FOIA case processing challenges.

The NexGen FOIA Tech Showcase 2.0 seeks to raise awareness about advanced technologies and other tech capabilities available to federal agencies, according to a blog post published Tuesday on the Department of Justice’s website.

NexGen 2.0 is interested in artificial intelligence tools that may assist with FOIA case processing; eDiscovery or electronic record search tools; case processing tools; redaction tools; improving public FOIA reading rooms or websites; and bettering the FOIA customer experience.

The council is planning the event in coordination with the National National Archives and Records Administration’s Office of Government Information Services and DOJ’s Office of Information Policy.

Interested vendors that want to participate in the event by presenting video demonstrations and responding to questions should submit a written outline about their available offering for any of the listed topics, according to a request for information published in February.

Written outlines should be submitted no later than March 29.