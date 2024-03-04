VA Seeks Veteran-Owned Small Businesses to Provide Software Tool, Information Submission Support

The Department of Veterans Affairs has issued a request for information to determine the availability of small business contractors that can support the capital planning and investment control, a.k.a. CPIC, tool used by the Investment Oversight and Reporting Branch, or IORB, of the VA Office of Information and Technology’s Information Technology Programming and Budget Formulation Service.

The same contractors must also have the ability to support the IORB in generating the submissions required by the budget formulation service as it prepares the annual VA IT budget, according to the RFI posted Saturday on SAM.gov.

The IORB uses the CPIC tool — a web-based, government-owned application called Folio — in preparing these submissions.

VA is looking into service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses or veteran-owned small businesses certified under the Small Business Administration’s Veteran Small Business Certification Program for the requirement.

Because the requirement may be competed under the Transformation Twenty-One Total Technology Next Generation multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, the sought-out SDVOSBs and VOSBs should not already be T4NG Contract holders.

Interested parties have until March 11 to respond.