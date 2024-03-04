US, International Partners Convene for Project Convergence Capstone 4 Experimentation

The U.S. military and international partners have come together for a joint exercise aimed at showcasing next-generation technologies and capabilities for joint experimentation, multinational integration, command and control and data exchange, DVIDS reported Friday.

More than 4,000 service members and civilians from the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps and militaries from allied countries including the U.K., Australia, New Zealand, Canada, France and Japan are participating in Project Convergence – Capstone 4 taking place in locations around the West Coast.

Australian Army Joint Interface Control Officer Capt. Jack Hatton said the multinational exercise will experiment, test and validate the interoperability between mission partner forces to “achieve a fully integrated combined force in multi-domain operations.”

“This includes utilizing emerging technology and capabilities, blending military and commercial sectors, in a cooperative and operationally focused environment,” Hatton said.

The Department of Defense reported that the joint military exercise uses an extensive communications network to transmit information between different experimentation levels, validating the utility of modern capabilities and networks to accelerate data exchanges.

“The network has to be the No. 1 priority,” said Gen. Randy George, chief of staff of the Army. “You cannot communicate, you cannot command and control, everything we do across our warfighting functions depends on our network.”