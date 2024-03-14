US Army xTech Program Launches xTechScalable AI 2 to support Project Linchpin

The U.S. Army xTech Program is bringing back the xTechScalable AI competition for artificial intelligence innovations.

The contest’s second iteration is centered on Project Linchpin, which is the service branch’s strategy to integrate AI and machine learning into its intelligence, cyber and electronic warfare operations, xTech announced Tuesday.

xTechScalable AI 2 is seeking scalable tools and techniques for AI risk management, testing and evaluation and algorithmic analysis.

Chosen vendors will have an opportunity to bid for Phase I or Direct to Phase II Army Small Business Innovation Research contracts. The Phase I projects are valued at up to $250,000, while Direct to Phase II SBIR could be worth up to $2 million.

The competition, which also includes $603,000 in cash prizes for eligible vendors, has three elimination stages, an accelerator program and a final demonstration event in October.

Interested parties may submit their proposals until May 17.

The 5th Annual Artificial Intelligence Summit is taking place on March 21 and registration is still open. Join this event hosted by the Potomac Officers Club. Register now!