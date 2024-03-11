US Army Integrates Agile Principles into Software Development Approach; Christine Wormuth Quoted

The U.S. Army is incorporating lean and agile principles into its software development strategy to meet the branch’s evolving weapons, training and business needs.

The service branch said Saturday that the new approach will include more flexible procurement and contracting processes such as the Software Acquisition Pathway in order to keep up with constantly changing requirements.

The agile software development strategy states four other priorities, particularly writing software requirements based on high-level needs of warfighters, streamlining design to deployment, adopting continuous improvement modeling for sustainment and boosting talent and expertise in creating and maintaining such platforms.

“Software development must be a source of our military advantage and the Army’s new software policy will ensure we have the right processes in place to inject innovation quickly and achieve a digital transformation of our warfighting capabilities,” said Christine Wormuth, secretary of the U.S. Army and two-time winner of the Wash100 award.