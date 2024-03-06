Terran Orbital Wins Space Force Hardware, Payload Integration Support Contract

Terran Orbital has secured a $15.2 million contract from Axient to provide hardware and payload integration services to the Air Force Research Laboratory to support specific U.S. Space Force missions.

The company said Tuesday it will deliver Ambassador Class satellite platforms outfitted with solar arrays and associated equipment beginning in the fourth quarter of 2024 and will support AFRL in integrating payloads for future space missions.

“These platforms are based on Terran Orbital’s commercial off-the-shelf Ambassador platform, similar to those provided for the Space Development Agency’s Tranche 1 Transport Layer satellites being delivered by Lockheed Martin,” said Marc Bell, co-founder, chairman and CEO of Terran Orbital.

The team will integrate payloads onto the ESPA Grande size space vehicle platforms to support the Space Force’s upcoming national security launch missions.

“Demonstrating Terran Orbital’s commitment to Responsive Space, these space vehicles will be delivered off Terran Orbital’s production line in less than twelve months,” Bell said.