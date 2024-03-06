TCOM Secures Spot on $1.2B FMS Deal

TCOM was chosen as one of four companies that will deliver Airspace and Surface Radar Reconnaissance aerostat systems to Poland under a $1.2 billion Foreign Military Sale initiative.

The award is intended to further U.S. foreign policy goals and optimize Poland’s capabilities for countering threats from adversary air and ground weapon systems , TCOM announced from its Columbia, Maryland headquarters on Wednesday.

Working with fellow prime contractors Raytheon Intelligence and Space, ELTA North America and QinetiQ, TCOM will provide Airspace Airborne Early Warning radars with Identification of Friend of Foe capability, electronic sensor systems, mooring systems with powered tethers with embedded fiber optics and Ground Control Shelters.

These offerings will support the Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control initiative, which seeks to increase connectivity across all components of the U.S. military services and international allies. By building out CJADC2 infrastructure, NATO countries will gain modern technologies that will enhance situational awareness and decision making.

TCOM has been included in many aerostat systems-focused FMS programs, one of which is a $450 million contract to deliver 10 systems to Saudi Arabia to boost interoperability between the U.S. military and the Royal Saudi Defense Force.

In 2019, TCOM was selected as the prime contractor for the U.S. Army’s Persistent Surveillance System-Tethered Program, under which it provides engineering, logistics and operations, manufacturing and program management services in support of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities.