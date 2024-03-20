State Department OKs Javelin Missile Sale to Morocco

The State Department has approved the government of Morocco’s request to buy Javelin missiles and related equipment from the U.S. government under a potential $260 million foreign military sales agreement.

The North African country asked to procure 612 Javelin FGM-148F missiles and 200 Javelin Lightweight Command Launch Units, as well as missile simulation rounds and Javelin support equipment, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, which notified Congress of the possible sale, said Tuesday.

The potential FMS also covers component parts and support equipment, life cycle support and other technical assistance, training and additional related elements of logistics and program support.

The Javelin Joint Venture between Lockheed Martin and RTX will serve as the deal’s prime contractor.