State Department Debuts National Action Plan on Responsible Business Conduct

The State Department has announced the release of the U.S. government’s 2024 National Action Plan on Responsible Business Conduct, demonstrating the government’s commitment to expanding the use of green energy, improving respect for human rights and labor rights, countering corruption, fostering rights-respecting use of technology, protecting human rights defenders and advancing gender equality and equity.

The second national action plan has four priority focus areas: establishing a federal advisory committee on responsible business conduct; strengthening respect for human rights in federal procurement policies and processes; strengthening access to remedy; and providing resources to businesses, the State Department said Monday.

Under the first priority area, the State Department will use the committee to strengthen coordination with the private sector, academia, civil society and other stakeholders on responsible business conduct.

For the second priority area, the Department of Defense will perform a review to assess requiring or encouraging membership within the International Code of Conduct Association for Private Security Providers’ Association for vendors.

The plan also highlights the need for businesses to perform human rights due diligence across value chains based on international standards.