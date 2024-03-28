Sparton Receives $106M Navy Contract for Delivery of Sonobuoys

The U.S. Navy has awarded undersea warfare product provider Sparton Corporation a $106.4 million contract for the delivery of AN/SSQ-125 modified high duty cycle sonobuoys.

The Department of Defense said Wednesday that the sonobuoys will be used for the purposes of testing, training and peacetime operations. The sonobuoys are also being acquired to maintain sufficient inventory in support of potential combat operations.

The firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract calls for the production of up to 20,000 sonobuoys.

Work will be carried out at locations in Florida and Indiana, with an expected completion date of March 2026.

The contract was not competitively procured and the Naval Air Systems Command is the contracting activity.