Space Systems Command Pursuing Zero Trust Architecture Development, Integration; Col. Craig Frank Quoted

Col. Craig Frank, chief information officer of Space Systems Command, has underscored the necessity of implementing a “flat, zero trust network” to ensure the security of information while in use.

SSC said Wednesday it is collaborating with industry on the development of a zero trust security architecture and its integration across the entire space operational enterprise—an effort led by Frank.

“With foreign adversaries developing capabilities that threaten U.S. space operations, securing the future of space is one of the most urgent priorities of our time,” the SSC CIO emphasized.

Xage Security was tapped by the command to create a “Never Trust, Always Verify” cybersecurity model for its systems and assets. Work is under a $17 million contract awarded to the Palo Alto, California-based software company.

The effort also supports the Department of Defense’s zero trust strategy, which sets metrics and deadlines for the Pentagon to achieve full zero trust adoption by 2027.

“We recognize we’re going to need everyone at SSC to understand not only how zero trust works, but why it is critical for national security and defense,” said Frank. “We also want to hear feedback and comments in order to make sure we’re not overlooking any concerns or questions about how this will be implemented, and how it will affect the mission.”

