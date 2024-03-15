Space Systems Command Leads Last NRO Mission to Use Delta Heavy rocket

The U.S. Space Systems Command is leading the launch of the National Reconnaissance Office’s 70th mission, which will be flown aboard the Delta IV Heavy rocket, on March 28.

The NROL-70 mission marks the 16th and last time a Delta launch vehicle will be used after more than 60 years of being part of military, commercial and research operations in space, the U.S. Space Force announced Tuesday.

Delta IV Heavy is being retired by the United Launch Alliance to make way for the ULA Vulcan rocket. The Delta family has been instrumental in accomplishing eight Mars missions and delivering payloads for the U.S. government and military.

SSC, NRO and ULA plan to launch NROL-70 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

“These launches place critical capabilities into orbit for our nation and our allies in what are dynamic times for the space community,” said Col. Jim Horne, senior materiel leader for SSC’s Launch Execution Delta. “ Every member of our launch team understands what’s at stake and works with care and efficiency to prepare for what’s going to be a tremendous launch.”