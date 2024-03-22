SOSi to Help Washington State Agency Boost Access to Language Interpretation Services; Charles O’Brien Quoted

SOSi has secured a three-year contract from the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries to provide a software and management platform designed to help healthcare and vocational providers communicate with injured workers and crime victims with limited English language proficiency.

The company said Thursday the secure web-based platform would help ensure the delivery of on-demand and scheduled language interpretation services by enabling round-the-clock user capability to request, cancel, edit and verify interpretation assignments.

The scheduling platform would also log service execution and completion and, through SOSi, allow interpreters to submit invoices to the insurers.

“We have honed our proprietary resource management and scheduling technology through years of hands-on experience supporting large-scale federal programs of similar size and scope,” said Charles O’Brien, vice president for civil solutions at SOSi. “The quality and accessibility of our industry-leading language services will enhance Washington State L&I’s assistance programs and ultimately benefit the state’s workers and crime victims.”