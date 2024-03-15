Soldiers Experimented With Emerging Tech Platforms at Army’s Project Convergence-Capstone 4

The U.S. Army hosted a joint and multinational experiment, called Project Convergence-Capstone 4, between February and March to enable warfighters from the U.S. Department of Defense and other countries to test the integration of emerging technologies in support of multidomain operations.

PC-C4 intended to assess the adaptability of emerging tech in achieving an operating environment of a combined, joint all-domain force, the Army said Thursday.

“Integration and convergence in multidomain operations facilitates active campaigning and contributes to strategic deterrence through technology and tactics, techniques and procedures development, experimentation, exercises, engagements and operations from irregular warfare to large-scale combat operations,” said Lt. Gen. Sean Gainey, commanding general of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, also known as USASMDC.

PC-C4 allows us to determine if and how our emerging space and high-altitude technology can support MDO through 2030 and beyond,” added Gainey.

During the event, the command contributed and experimented with several emerging technologies, including a virtual training environment for active or passive space systems, a small form factor kit for electronic surveillance or attack and elements of the service branch’s Theater Strike Effects Group.

USASMDC personnel also used high-altitude systems in the form of medium-sized balloons to demonstrate integrated fires for deep sensing, among others.

