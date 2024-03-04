Senate Bill Pushes for Increased Standardization Activities in Emerging Tech; Sen. Mark Warner Quoted

A new bill introduced by Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., seeks to fortify the standardization process for artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies.

The Promoting United States Leadership in Standards Act of 2024 would authorize funding for a pilot program to support standard-setting meetings and require congressional progress reporting of standardization programs, according to a statement published Thursday in Warner’s official website.

The legislation directs the National Institute of Standards and Technology to investigate U.S. involvement in international standard development activities and submit its findings to Congress.

It would also allocate $10 million in grants over four years to support domestic gatherings and assemblies relevant to AI and other critical and emerging technologies.

If passed, the bill would allow for the creation of a web portal containing existing international standards and instructions on how people can participate in AI and CET standardization activities.

“In recent years, the Communist Party of China has asserted their dominance in the global technology space, and as their status has risen, our authority and influence has fallen,” Warner stated. “This legislation clearly outlines steps we must take to reestablish our leadership and ensure that we are doing all we can to set the global standards for critical and emerging technologies,” added Warner, a three-time recipient of the Wash100 award.