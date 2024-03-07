SEMPRE to Deliver Resilient Communication Nodes to Air Force

Air Force Global Strike Command has awarded a two-year tactical funding increase contract to SEMPRE, a provider of secure communications infrastructure for the U.S. military, to help the command deploy resilient communication nodes.

AFGSC said Wednesday SEMPRE has demonstrated its ability to deploy communication nodes in under 10 minutes, allowing warfighters to establish secure communications and application processing in complex, isolated environments.

SEMPRE also showcased the nodes’ ability to enable automatic failover to alternative connectivity sources to ensure seamless operations during link disruptions.

“The tactical funding increase contract signed with SEMPRE is a win for our command and will help us address the challenge of providing reliable and resilient communications nodes across multiple connectivity sources,” said Col. Kevin Kippie, deputy director of AFGSC A5/8.

The contract valued at $1.8 million was awarded through the Air Force Research Laboratory’s AFWERX innovation arm.