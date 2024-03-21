QinetiQ, DOD Complete Initial Test Flights of Modified Rattler Supersonic Target Variant

QinetiQ and the Department of Defense have finished testing the first two Rattler Supersonic Target MkIs at the White Sands Missile Range High Energy Laser Systems Test Facility.

The tests have provided opportunities for the HELSTF Tracking Illuminating Laser System to acquire, track and queue from a supersonic target at a short slant range, the company said Wednesday.

QinetiQ has been integrating a third-party target board into the target drone to measure high-energy laser characteristics during supersonic flight.

The development effort is in support of the $10 million HEL Measurement Rattler program, which began in February 2022 and is expected to end in mid-2024.