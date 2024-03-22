Partnership Between DARPA & ARPA-H on Cybersecurity Competition Turns Spotlight on Healthcare Infrastructure

The Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health is now working with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency on the Artificial Intelligence Cyber Challenge.

The two-year contest, also known as AIxCC, seeks to enhance the cybersecurity of critical infrastructure software by having commercial competitors develop artificial intelligence-powered capabilities that can identify and resolve vulnerabilities, ARPA-H said Thursday.

The challenges that participants have to overcome are based on real-world software.

As an AIxCC collaborator, ARPA-H will contribute an additional $20 million to the contest’s prize money. The agency will also work to ensure that vulnerabilities in healthcare CI software are addressed by the competition and that transition pathways are provided for resulting technologies focused on hospital IT, biotech equipment and medical devices.

ARPA-H Director Renee Wegrzyn cited the inability of commercial-off-the-shelf tools to protect healthcare systems from cyber threats as the reason for its partnership with DARPA.

“We need rapid progress to close these gaps, which is why ARPA-H is partnering with DARPA on AIxCC to drive the development of next-generation digital security tools that can address this urgent challenge,” Wegrzyn explained.

