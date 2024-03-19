Parsons to Serve as System Integrator for NOAA’s Traffic Coordination System for Space; Carey Smith Quoted

Parsons has received a one-year, $15.5 million contract to provide system integration and cloud management services for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Traffic Coordination System for Space, or TraCSS, program.

The company said Monday it will develop the software backbone for the operational TraCSS platform, including the application layer called TraCSS-SKYLINE and the repository for space situational awareness data dubbed TraCSS-OASIS.

NOAA’s Office of Space Commerce develops TraCSS to support private and civil space operators in spaceflight safety, space sustainability and international coordination.

Carey Smith, chair, president and CEO of Parsons, said the company will build on its national security expertise and experience in supporting satellite flight safety to support the OSC as it takes over responsibility of space traffic coordination from the Department of Defense.

“By strengthening the collaboration between industry, the government, and other TraCSS mission partners, we will establish a world-class system that safeguards vital space assets in a challenging, contested, and competitive environment,” the 2024 Wash100 awardee said.