OSC Taps 2 Companies to Deliver SSA Data Quality Monitoring Services

The Office of Space Commerce within the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has tapped two commercial vendors to provide space situational awareness, or SSA, data quality monitoring services.

Colorado-based companies Kayhan Space and SpaceNav secured orders for SSA services via the Global Data Marketplace to assess the accuracy, quality and consistency of orbital products developed under the Consolidated Pathfinder project, the OSC said Tuesday.

“The Consolidated Pathfinder effort is designed to explore how commercial SSA capabilities can be tested and integrated by the government,” said OSC Director Richard DalBello.”

According to DalBello, the lessons learned from the Consolidated Pathfinder initiative will speed up the deployment of operational capabilities for the Traffic Coordination System for Space, also known as TraCSS, in late 2024.

The Consolidated Pathfinder project aims to build a cloud-based platform for SSA and traffic coordination services for commercial and civil space operators.

COMSPOC, LeoLabs and Slingshot Aerospace also secured orders to provide SSA data and services for the TraCSS initiative in January.