OMB Initiates Action to Strengthen US Critical Supply Chains

The Office of Management and Budget is launching a pilot to bolster domestic sourcing of critical products and strengthen U.S. critical supply chains by helping agencies leverage federal procurement dollars.

OMB’s Made in America Office is collaborating with the Office of Federal Procurement Policy on the effort to help manage supply chain risks and promote competition, the White House said Wednesday.

The departments of Defense, Homeland Security, Energy and Health and Human Services and NASA have expressed their commitment to exploring enhanced price preference — or EPP — pilots to support the domestic production of critical products.

According to OMB, agencies should issue public notices of their planned use of EPP on the MadeinAmerica.gov site and solicit public comments on their plans.