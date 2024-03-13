NTIA Issues National Spectrum Strategy Implementation Plan; Alan Davidson Quoted

The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration has issued an implementation plan to meet the goals of the National Spectrum Strategy.

The National Spectrum Strategy outlined a pipeline of spectrum bands to look into potential repurposing and highlighted the need for the development of a National Spectrum Workforce Plan and improved spectrum access, NTIA said Tuesday.

According to NTIA, the implementation plan for the strategy includes the milestones, timeline, agencies responsible for the study of the 2,786 megahertz of spectrum to determine potential new uses and expected completion dates of specific outcomes for each strategic objective outlined in the strategy.

“The U.S. is in the midst of an intense competition for global leadership in the wireless space,” said Alan Davidson, administrator of NTIA and assistant secretary of Commerce for communications and information.

“The Implementation Plan offers a roadmap to realize the vision of the National Spectrum Strategy and meet the global challenge before us,” he added.