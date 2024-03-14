NOAA Office of Space Commerce Invites SSA User Interface Demos for TraCSS Program

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is calling on companies with existing space situational awareness, or SSA, capabilities to demonstrate their technology’s viability for the Traffic Coordination System for Space, or TraCSS, program.

NOAA’s Office of Space Commerce on Wednesday published a call for demonstrations, which will take place on April 9 and 10 at the 2024 National Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

OSC is looking for SSA technologies that are compliant with requirements for graphic user interfaces and RESTful web application programming interfaces. The chosen platform will enhance the ability of TraCSS to manage space flight traffic, safety, sustainability and international coordination.

Interested companies that will not attend the symposium may get a chance to show their SSA products during virtual 30-minute sessions to be arranged by OSC in mid-April.