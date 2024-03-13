NIST Expresses Intent to Launch Funding Opportunity for AI-Focused Manufacturing USA Institute; Gina Raimondo Quoted

The National Institute of Standards and Technology issued a notice of intent to launch a competition for a Manufacturing USA institute enabled by artificial intelligence.

NIST on Tuesday announced plans for the AI institute funding opportunity, which will open in early spring.

The facility will be the 17th addition to the Manufacturing USA network of regional research and development centers across the country. It is expected to “help domestic manufacturers maximize the potential of AI,” boosting their productivity, resilience and competence in the global marketplace,” according to Laurie Locascio, NIST director and under secretary of Commerce for standards and technology.

“AI is an accelerator of our productivity and of human abilities — it can make us better, faster and stronger in so many ways,” Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo shared. “I’m particularly excited about the potential for AI to supercharge manufacturing and the ways it can strengthen American workers and businesses and make our country more competitive in the global economy.”

The Potomac Officers Club’s 5th Annual Artificial Intelligence Summit is only a week away and registration is still open. Click here to sign up and take part in the event.