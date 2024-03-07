Navy Receives Future USS Kingsville (LCS 36) From Austal USA

Austal USA turned over the future USS Kingsville (LCS 36) to the U.S. Navy just over a month following the completion of acceptance trials of the 18th Independence-variant littoral combat ship — a.k.a. LCS — in late January.

The shipbuilder said Wednesday that the team demonstrated the mission readiness of Kingsville’s major systems and equipment, and that the ship is now being prepared for fleet introduction.

“We are excited to provide Kingsville to the Navy to join her sister ships operating in the Pacific providing a critical capability to the fleet,” commented Michelle Kruger, acting president of Austal USA.

Six Independence-variant LCS were deployed by the Navy throughout 2023. The ships, with their fast, agile, mission-focused platform, are capable of operating in near-shore environments and addressing 21st-century coastal threats.

In addition to Kingsville, which is the first Navy ship honoring the Texas city home to Naval Air Station Kingsville, Austal USA is also building the future USS Pierre (LCS 38), the final Independence-class LCS of the service branch.