Mitre Unveils AI Assurance & Discovery Lab

Mitre has opened a new facility at its McLean, Virginia, headquarters to assist federal agencies – and later, private companies — in uncovering and managing risks in artificial intelligence-powered platforms used in national security, healthcare and transportation.

The AI Assurance and Discovery Lab supports simulated complex and high-stakes environments for system risk discovery and has capabilities for AI red teaming, large language model evaluation, human-in-the-loop experimentation and assurance plan development, Mitre said Monday.

“Providing an independent assessment of the security, safety, and efficacy of AI systems will play a critical role toward helping government and business integrate new technology in benefits processing, intelligence analysis, autonomous vehicles and more,” remarked Charles Clancy, senior vice president and chief technology officer of Mitre. “This lab will demonstrate a repeatable engineering approach and infrastructure that could serve as a blueprint for a national network of AI assurance facilities.”

Government agencies, with help from scientists and engineers at Mitre, would be able to look into their AI-enabled systems’ potential risks, real-world performance and biases—or lack thereof.

Mitre SVP Cedric Sims said of the lab, “For federal agencies and private companies, this new lab delivers an objective, independent analysis to complement and validate their own testing and evaluation of AI-enabled systems, helping establish confidence for end users.”