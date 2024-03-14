Mitre Survey: Public Worried About Critical Infrastructure Security, With Cybersecurity a Leading Cause of Concern

Nearly all the respondents of a recent survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Mitre agreed that ensuring the security of critical infrastructure is key to national security and maintaining daily life activities.

Mitre said Wednesday that the survey on public perceptions about securing critical infrastructure was conducted online using the Harris On Demand omnibus product from Feb. 13 through 15, with a sample size of 2,046.

The same survey showed that 81 percent of respondents were worried about critical infrastructure security, even though 64 percent considered U.S. critical infrastructure to be one of the safest in the world.

Of the various kinds of threats that critical infrastructure faces, cyberattacks ranked highest among the respondents in terms of cause for concern. Terrorism ranked second while aging infrastructure ranked third.

As to who should be responsible for securing critical infrastructure from threats, 29 percent of respondents said the federal government is fully responsible, 12 percent said state or local governments while 9 percent said the owners and operators of CI.

Meanwhile, 49 percent said all three groups should be responsible.

