Midweek Gains Led GovCon Index Growth Last Week

Executive Mosaic’s GovCon Index rose by 0.09% last week, closing at $4,844.11.

GovCon Index is an aggregate index that collects real-time data from 30 major government contractors. This information enables users to assess each company’s performance and analyze the overall financial state of the GovCon market while getting a glimpse into the broad trends shaping the field.

Last week, Palantir secured the top spot in the ranks, rising by 7.86%. Mercury Systems took second place with a 4.71% increase, and AeroVironment (+4.26%) trailed closely behind. The fourth and fifth slots were filled by Textron (+3.06) and The Carlyle Group (+2.13%), respectively.

GovCon Index’s growth last week was carried by midweek increases. It fell slightly on Monday, but bounced back on Tuesday with a 0.23% rise, beginning a growth trend that was maintained through Thursday. On Friday, GovCon Index fell by 0.15%.