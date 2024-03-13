Maxar Books Army OTA for Phase 4 of Army’s One World Terrain Program; Susanne Hake Quoted

Maxar Intelligence has closed an other transaction agreement with the U.S. Army to continue supporting the One World Terrain Program, a component of the service branch’s synthetic training environment, or STE, that works to deliver 3D global terrain capability.

Under Phase 4, the company said Tuesday it will deliver enhanced 3D terrain representation for STE training simulation software / training management tool modeling, simulation and training capabilities.

In the previous stage , Maxar improved the conflation of open-source geospatial data and focused on enhancing training areas.

Susanne Hake , the company’s general manager for U.S. government, commented, “Maxar is proud to play an important role in supporting the U.S. Army’s modernization initiatives through the One World Terrain program, a forward-leaning solution that enables more sophisticated modeling, simulation and training systems to optimize warfighter readiness.”