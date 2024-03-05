Lockheed Secures $109M Navy Trident II Missile Integration Support Contract

The U.S. Navy has awarded Lockheed Martin’s space business a potential five-year, $109.2 million contract to help integrate the Trident II D5 missile and reentry subsystems into the common missile compartment as part of the submarine construction programs of the U.S. and U.K. governments.

The Navy’s Strategic Systems Programs in Washington, D.C., awarded the sole-source, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract in support of the U.S. government’s Columbia-class and British government’s Dreadnought-class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines, the Department of Defense said Friday.

Work will occur in Florida, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Alabama, Pennsylvania and other locations through February 2029.

The service will obligate funds using the Navy’s fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion funds worth $80.9 million and $28.3 million in non-foreign military sales funds.

Trident II D5, which was first deployed in 1990, is a fleet ballistic missile currently aboard the U.S. Navy’s Ohio-class and British Vanguard-class submarines.