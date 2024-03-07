ISS National Lab Seeks Concept Summaries for In-Space Production Applications Funding Opportunity

The International Space Station National Laboratory is soliciting concepts that could advance in-space production applications in advanced materials and manufacturing as part of a new funding opportunity.

The ISS National Lab said Wednesday it is interested in proposed concepts that could demonstrate space-based manufacturing and production initiatives that reflect sustainable and scalable market opportunities with the potential to create demand for access to low Earth orbit.

The organization may grant funding to flight projects that could back mission operations and integration for research efforts on the orbiting laboratory.

The national lab will hold a webinar on March 25 and accept concept summaries regarding in-space production applications through May 2.

Selected participants may submit full proposals for the funding opportunity through July 8.