House Bill to Increase Transparency, Accountability Requirements for Federal AI Use

Reps. James Comer, R-Ky., and Jamie Raskin, D-Md., have introduced bipartisan legislation to establish new mechanisms to increase transparency and accountability on the use of artificial intelligence across the federal government.

The Federal AI Governance and Transparency Act would define safeguards for the development, acquisition and oversight of AI technologies used by federal agencies and authorize the Office of Management and Budget to issue governmentwide policy guidance on federal AI use, the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability said Wednesday.

The bill would also require federal agencies to issue governance charters for high-risk AI systems and other tools that interact with sensitive government records and consolidate and streamline existing law regarding the government’s use of AI.

“The bipartisan Federal AI Governance and Transparency Act ensures that the federal government’s use of AI will improve government operations while protecting privacy, civil rights and civil liberties, and upholding American values,” Committee Chairman Comer said.