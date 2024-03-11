GSA’s Eric Mill on Draft Emerging Technology Prioritization Framework

Eric Mill, director of cloud strategy within the Technology Transformation Services at the General Services Administration, said the draft Emerging Technology Prioritization Framework from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program seeks to ensure that government agencies gain access to the benefits of using secure artificial intelligence and large language models.

In late January, GSA published the draft framework in accordance with the AI executive order signed in October and sought public comments, which are due March 11.

The framework is focused on three emerging tech capabilities that use LLMs: chat interfaces, code-generation and debugging tools and prompt-based image generators.

According to Mill, the framework seeks to help prioritize when it comes to AI and LLMs.

“So part of what you see in the framework is the proposal that we stop at three. When we have three services that are based around chatbots, for example, using generative AI, and we’ve prioritized three of those things, we’re going to stop prioritizing that until we come back around and think again about what the priorities of FedRAMP should be,” the GSA official said.

FedRAMP is witnessing a lot of interest from agencies and vendors concerning AI and LLM services in the cloud and Mill noted that GSA is also aware of potential backlogs as companies begin to ask for their AI tools to go through the evaluation process.

According to the cloud strategy director, GSA is involved in short- and long-term structure changes to ensure that FedRAMP functions at the right pace.

“We very much are intent on making sure that the urgency that we see around accelerating the government’s use of emerging technologies doesn’t compete with those other things. That it doesn’t worsen the problem,” Mill said. “That is part of what we mean when we talk about the prioritization process and some of the limits associated. That’s how we’re ultimately going to make sure that the program stays responsive.”