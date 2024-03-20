GSA’s Digital Consulting Office Marks 10th Anniversary With Over 450 Completed Projects

A digital consulting office within the General Services Administration’s Technology Transformation Services has marked its 10th anniversary with the completion of 455 projects aimed at supporting federal agencies and Congress in buying and building digital products and services for improving user experience across the government.

“18F has helped agencies navigate complex modernization activities and build key technology capacities that are often missing where they are needed the most, like product management,” said Ann Lewis, Technology Transformation Services Director.

Since its inception in March 2014, 18F has helped agencies adopt best practices and commercial tools and update legacy processes and frameworks to create more user-friendly websites and technologies that are secure and accessible to the public.

18F is credited for helping the Forest Service modernize its online permit and application process, assisting the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division in streamlining the process of submitting civil rights violation complaints and supporting a new case management system for the Tax Court.

The office has also created a de-risking guide to help both federal and state agencies reduce risks in custom technology projects.

“18F has helped show agencies what is possible with government technology while also helping TTS evolve into a multifaceted organization that provides a variety of technology services and best practices to the government. We are excited to celebrate this moment,” Lewis said.