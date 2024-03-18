GovCon Index Experienced Losses Last Week

Executive Mosaic’s GovCon Index fell by 1.18% last week, closing at $4,880.45.

GovCon Index is an aggregate index that tracks real-time data from 30 notable government contracting companies. This information provides users with a look into the performance of each enterprise and the broad trends characterizing today’s GovCon market. With these insights, users are able to assess the overall state of the industry.

Many individual contractors demonstrated growth last week despite GovCon Index’s overall decline. BAE Systems experienced the highest increase, rising by 2.24%, and RTX (+2.21%) came in second. Fluor Corporation (+1.96%) and Jacobs (+1.37) filled the third and fourth slots, and General Dynamics secured the fifth spot in the ranks with a 1.05% increase.

Though the GovCon Index rose slightly on Tuesday and Wednesday, Monday’s decline and losses on Thursday and Friday shaped last week’s downward trend.