Google’s Karen Dahut & CIA’s Maura Burns Named to Executive Mosaic’s 2024 Wash100 List

Executive Mosaic is proud to recognize Google Public Sector CEO Karen Dahut and Central Intelligence Agency Deputy Chief Operating Officer Maura Burns as winners of its coveted 2024 Wash100 Award .

The Wash100 Award is the government contracting ecosystem’s most prestigious and respected recognition. Each year, the most promising and powerful public and private sector leaders are selected to the Wash100 list for their outstanding innovation, reliability, vision, leadership and achievements in GovCon.

Dahut earned her fourth Wash100 Award this year for “accelerating cyber and technology innovation and for spearheading growth through partnerships with other government contractors,” according to her Wash100 profile .

Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson said, “Karen’s keen ability to understand and impact the vast GovCon IT and tech landscapes are what make her not only an apt leader for one of the market’s biggest players, but also an obvious selection to our Wash100 list as well.”

Burns made her debut on the Wash100 list this year for exhibiting noteworthy dedication and leadership within the U.S. Intelligence Community. Burns stepped into the deputy COO role in 2021 and is responsible for managing and coordinating operations for the CIA’s five major directorates and mission centers. Click here to read more about Burns and why we chose her to win the 2024 Wash100 Award.