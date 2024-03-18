FedRAMP Soliciting Quotations for AI-Powered GRC Platform to Enhance Authorization Review

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program and the General Services Administration have issued a request for quotation for a governance, risk and compliance platform for use in the FedRAMP authorization review process.

The GRC platform is expected to feature data analytics, integration, workflow processing and artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, FedRAMP said Friday.

The platform’s expected benefits to the GSA, cloud service providers and third-party stakeholders include a faster and more transparent authorization process, continuous monitoring and the automated validation of deliverables.

The platform is part of a modernization effort at FedRAMP, with an initial focus on system integration, support for the onboarding of various partners and a shift toward machine readable, OSCAL-based data.

Interested parties have until March 21 to respond to the RFQ.