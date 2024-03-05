Federal Highway Administration Seeks Comments on Proposed Adoption of CISA’s Cybersecurity Evaluation Software

The Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration, or FHWA, is soliciting public comments on its proposal to allow transportation authorities to voluntarily use the Cyber Security Evaluation Tool to detect, respond to and recover from cyber incidents.

The tool, dubbed CSET, is a software platform designed to help organizations evaluate their cybersecurity posture, develop structured improvement programs, identify vulnerabilities and assess cybersecurity practices, according to a Federal Register notice published Tuesday. It was developed by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

CSET also comes with a range of questionnaires and modules meant for different critical infrastructure sectors.

According to the notice, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law requires FHWA to develop a tool that could assist transportation officials in identifying and protecting against cyberattacks.

“The CISA’s cybersecurity mission is to defend and secure cyberspace by leading national efforts to drive national cyber defense, resilience of national critical functions, and a robust technology ecosystem. The FHWA therefore thinks it is appropriate to leverage CISA’s expertise instead of attempting to create a separate and potentially duplicative tool,” the notice reads.

Public comments are due April 19.

