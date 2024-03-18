FCC Approves Voluntary Cybersecurity Labeling Program for Wireless IoT Devices

The Federal Communications Commission will establish a voluntary cybersecurity labeling program for wireless consumer internet of things products to help consumers consider security standards when purchasing smart devices.

The FCC said Thursday it will introduce a new label called the “U.S Cyber Trust Mark” to appear on certified devices that comply with cybersecurity standards and requirements to enable the public to determine the security features of wireless IoT products.

The label will be accompanied by a QR code for easy access to detailed information such as software patches and security updates.

Under the program, the FCC will provide oversight and approve third-party label administrators to evaluate product applications, authorize the use of the label and educate consumers on the new mark.

The FCC is requesting industry input on potential disclosure requirements, including whether a product’s software or firmware is manufactured in a country of national security concern.

