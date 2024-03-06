Eric Fanning Details Aerospace Industries Association’s 2024 Legislative Priorities in Letter to Congress

Eric Fanning, president and CEO of the Aerospace Industries Association and a previous Wash100 awardee, has outlined AIA’s legislative priorities for calendar year 2024 through a letter sent to congressional leaders.

According to the March 4 letter to Congress, the trade association is calling on Congress to pass full-year appropriations for fiscal year 2025 and beyond, address the research and development tax amortization requirement, implement more effective acquisition policies for national defense and modernize defense trade.

Congress should promote the use of commercial capabilities in space domain awareness by advancing the timely passage of the fiscal year 2025 National Defense Authorization Act as well as finalize a bill that would reauthorize the Federal Aviation Administration for another five years to enhance safety in commercial aviation, according to AIA.

“As President Biden delivers the State of the Union this week, we hope Congress will keep in mind the priorities of an industry that employs 2.2 million hardworking Americans and generates almost 2 percent of total GDP. In turn, AIA and our members continue to stand ready as a reliable partner to the U.S. government,” Fanning said in a statement published Tuesday,