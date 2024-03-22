DOJ Seeks Comments on Proposed FOIA Business Standards

The Department of Justice’s Office of Information Policy has begun soliciting public comments on the proposed Freedom of Information Act business standards developed to support federal shared services.

DOJ is seeking input to inform the development of the final business standards for federal agency FOIA case management systems, according to a Federal Register notice published Monday.

The proposed business standards developed using the Federal Integrated Business Framework seek to help federal agencies better coordinate and determine the technology and services that they can adopt and commonly share with other agencies.

“The shared business standards will make it easier for agencies to acquire FOIA technology and, in turn, improve efficiency and consistency in processing requests across the Federal government,” according to a blog post published Thursday on the Office of Information Policy’s website.

DOJ is asking commercial vendors, FOIA requesters and other interested stakeholders to share their thoughts on whether the draft business standards appropriately document the business processes covered, suggest changes to the draft business standards and offer comments on the usefulness of the draft standards.

Comments are due May 17.